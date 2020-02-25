hacking
Chinese 'Cloud Hopper' campaign targeting cloud providers was more extensive than admitted
Cloud Hopper hack enabled the attackers to steal large volumes of intellectual property and other sensitive data
Your organisation will be hacked, how will you respond, asks IBM
Speaking at Computing's Cyber Security Live conference, Mike Spradbery, senior technical leader, IBM Security UK & Ireland, explains what organisations need to think of when building their incident response plans.
Former Yahoo engineer pleads guilty to hacking 6,000 user accounts
Reyes Daniel Ruiz hacked thousands of Yahoo user accounts to steal sexual videos and images of young women
Russian hacker pleads guilty in massive hacking scheme that targeted JPMorgan Chase
Cyber attacks on JPMorgan alone generated tens of millions of dollars for the hackers
Chinese state sponsored hackers behind cyber attack on parliament, Australia intelligence agency concluded
Australian intelligence believes Chinese state-sponsored hackers were behind cyber attack on parliament - but government decided to cover it up
Chinese authorities behind two-year old iOS hack - and Android and Windows also compromised
Apple iOS compromise widespread in Xinjiang also affected Android and Windows PCs - but Google's Project Zero did not disclose these findings
Github sued for encouraging hacking in Capital One data breach lawsuit
GitHub does nothing to stop hacked data and exploits from being uploaded, claims lawsuit
Metropolitan Police apologises for Friday night hacking incident
US President Donald Trump takes one more swipe at Sadiq Khan
Data from hacked Bulgarian tax office systems now being circulated on hacking forums
Hacked data trader called 'Instakilla' shared download links for around half the compromised data
20-year-old arrested over attack on Bulgaria's National Revenue Agency named
Twenty-year-old cyber security researcher apprehended on suspicion of involvement
Hacker-for-hire services are mostly scams or ineffective, researchers find
Of 27 hacker-for-hire services contacted for Gmail account hacking, only five attempted to launch attacks against victims
Triton malware group found in second compromised facility
Russia-linked hacking group rumbled when malware caused controllers to initiate an automatic safety shutdown, claimed FireEye
Hackers wipe all of VFEmail's US customers' data in a 'catastrophic destruction'
Hackers wiped all of VFEmail's data, including backups, without even demanding a ransom payment
Norway's Visma the latest cloud computing company targeted by China-linked APT10 hacking group
Cloud companies targeted by group linked to China's security services as part of long-running 'Operation Cloudhopper'
Hacker cracks into Nest security cameras to demand that users subscribe to PewDiePie's YouTube channel
Hacker says he used credential stuffing technique to crack Nest surveillance camera passwords
Bitdefender on how its protecting your smart home with a Box
And why all the machine learning happens inside your home network
NASA memo warns staff personal data may have been stolen in a cyber attack
Hack has been under investigation since October, but staff only told now
Chinese state hackers accused of stealing US 'turbofan' engine intellectual property
Another day another intellectual property theft claim
British Airways admits customer data stolen from website in massive hack
380,000 credit card details stolen from website and app from 21st August to 5th September
Three Fin7 hackers arrested and facing charges of felony and ID theft
The men belong to the Fin7 group, which has been linked to attacks on companies and individuals
Watch out for 'lower, slower and distributed' crime, warns Just Eat CISO
Cyber crime isn't all about speed: infiltrators are slowing down to avoid detection
US military drone documents for sale on the dark web: $150
The hacker leveraged a weakness in Netgear routers that has been general knowledge for more than two years
Thomas Cook vulnerability potentially exposed personal data of 'hundreds of thousands' of fliers
Airline denies customers are at risk, refuses to report breach
Hapless US police department taken down for a second time in a month by ransomware
Police data lost in targeted ransomware attacks