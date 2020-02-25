hacker groups
Hackers target UK universities accredited by NCSC
Iranian criminals tried to phish 18 universities, half of them offering NCSC-approved cybersecurity courses
Three Fin7 hackers arrested and facing charges of felony and ID theft
The men belong to the Fin7 group, which has been linked to attacks on companies and individuals
Ticketmaster hack much wider than initially reported, says RiskIQ
Hacking group Magecart responsible for a sophisticated attack via third-party vendors that could have affected 800 ecommerce sites
Warning over unpatched Oracle WebLogic Servers being targeted with Monero-mining malware
Rule number one of IT security: Always. Patch. Promptly...
Kaspersky NSA hacking report suggests contractor's PC was riddled with malware
Kaspersky identified more than 120 different types of malware on NSA contractor's PC
North Korean hackers target US defence contractors
Palo Alto has identified the attackers as the government-affiliated Lazarus Group
NotPetya authors prove that they can decrypt some files - but analysts think it's a false lead
The hackers took the money, but didn't run
Shadow Brokers publishes new note in the wake of the NotPetya malware attack
Group also threatens to dox someone called "the Doctor"
Hackers could target voters, not votes, in UK election
Accusations of cyber attacks have plagued recent elections worldwide. Here's how the UK election could be hacked (but probably won't be)
Ukrainian military compromised by Trojanised targeting app on soldiers' smartphones
Dangers of side-loading apps vividly illustrated