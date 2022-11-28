hacker

500 million WhatsApp users' phone numbers for sale online - allegedly

Threats and Risks

And 11 million are from the UK

clock 28 November 2022 • 2 min read
Uber investigating "total compromise" of its internal systems

Hacking

The attacker used social engineering to obtain a password from an employee

clock 16 September 2022 • 3 min read
Hackers breach FishPig servers to add backdoors

Threats and Risks

All paid extensions have been compromised, but the free version appears to be safe

clock 14 September 2022 • 2 min read
TikTok bug discovered by Microsoft allows one-click account hijack

Threats and Risks

The security issue has been fixed by TikTok so users should ensure they are on the latest version

clock 01 September 2022 • 3 min read
Colonial Pipeline faces potential $1 million fine for last year's breach

Threats and Risks

Colonial Pipeline is facing a penalty of about $1 million after the cyberattack in May 2021, which caused fuel shortages up and down the US East Coast

clock 10 May 2022 • 2 min read
Oxford teen living with mother may be mastermind behind Lapsus$

Hacking

The person behind the infamous Lapsus$ hacking organisation has supposedly been discovered - and is a 16-year-old boy living with his mother in Oxford.

clock 25 March 2022 • 2 min read
Red Cross pleads with hackers not to leak data on 515,000 vulnerable people

Hacking

Hackers targeted an external contractor that stored data for the humanitarian organisation

clock 20 January 2022 • 2 min read
The UK's new telecoms bill will boost IoT security

Legislation and Regulation

The legislation will ban manufacturers from selling IoT devices with default passwords

clock 25 November 2021 • 3 min read
Cybercriminals discuss 'Exploit-as-a-Service' model to lower the barrier for accessing dangerous zero-day exploits

Threats and Risks

Ransomware gangs have amassed big fortunes to compete with traditional buyers of zero-days, researchers find

clock 18 November 2021 • 2 min read
Booking.com was breached by a hacker with links to US intelligence services

Hacking

But the company did not disclose the incident to customers

clock 12 November 2021 • 2 min read
