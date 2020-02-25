Groupon
Massive ticket fraud scheme targeting Groupon and Ticketmaster uncovered with discovery of unsecured database
Unsecured database containing 17 million email addresses was found to be part of fraud targeting Groupon, Ticketmaster and other online ticket vendors
Groupon users lose thousands following account compromises
Attacks since November still ongoing, complain Groupon users
Groupon expands Teradata data warehouse
Discount voucher firm wants to better manage millions of queries a day
LivingSocial hacked - 50 million customers' data compromised
Customers' personal data gathered but credit card data hasn't been accessed
'Just kidding - I was fired today' Groupon CEO shown the door
Andrew Mason fired following a string of poor financial results
SaaS shares buoyant as consumer-focused firms founder
Recent IPOs reveal a marked preference among investors for B2B software firms
The latest winners and losers in the tech market
It's been a good week for hardware, but a grim few days for social media