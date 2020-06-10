Greg Clark
Symantec suspends deal talks with Broadcom over price disagreements
Broadcom in advanced talks to buy Symantec
UK will be launching satellites into space from early 2020s, claims government
Business secretary Greg Clark says Sutherland spaceport will be competing for share of 2,000 satellite launches a year by 2030
Symantec to cut more than 1,000 jobs following fall in enterprise security sales
Symantec's enterprise sales fell by 14 per cent in the first quarter due to longer sales cycles, according to CEO Greg Clark
Government £20m quantum tech fund to invest in 'three to five' prototype devices
UK government announces £55m of funding to create a driverless car testing cluster
Testing infrastructure 'cluster' will be between London and Birmingham, and will include public test facilities
UK government reveals plans for driverless vehicle hub in the Midlands as part of £200m investment
Government to invest £17.3m into robotics, micro-robots and AI research
Imperial College and Manchester University to pioneer research into robotics, micro-robotics and AI