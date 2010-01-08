Greenpeace

Chips and Components

CES 2010: Greenpeace slams electronics firms' broken promises

Green group singles out Samsung, Lenovo, Dell and LG

clock 08 January 2010 • 1 min read

Public Sector

Greenpeace prods IT vendors over global warming

Environmental group unveils 'Cool IT' campaign

clock 29 May 2009 • 1 min read

Management

Electronics makers urged to go greener

Greenpeace research finds much work still needs to be done

clock 08 January 2009 • 2 min read

Web

Greenpeace updates tech rankings

Hardware vendors named and shamed

clock 25 June 2008 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read