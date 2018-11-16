Greenland

Hardware

Massive 31 kilometre wide meteorite crater found beneath Greenland's ice sheet

Greenland crater one of the 25 largest impact craters on Earth

clock 16 November 2018 • 2 min read

Communications

Bodies of water stored in glaciers could contribute to sea level rise, scientists claim

Stanford researchers made the discovery via data from Greenland

clock 16 October 2018 • 2 min read

Communications

Arctic sea ice extent sixth lowest on record for 2018

Lowest summer time minimum since 2010, NASA satellites suggest

clock 01 October 2018 • 3 min read
