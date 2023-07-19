Amazon and Microsoft are leading the way for lower carbon construction
In the third of our 2023 series of sustainability head-to-head comparisons, we examine the sustainability claims of Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Tom Lawler. Chief Executive of the US tech advocacy collective the Digital Climate Alliance explains how the group is working to arm the buyers of cloud and datacentre services with data, and to educate and inform public policy from city level all the...
Deep Green announces launch of ‘digital boiler’ technology which transforms the heat from its servers into hot water for local businesses.