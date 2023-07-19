greendatacentre

Green

How greener concrete and steel can decarbonise the cloud

Amazon and Microsoft are leading the way for lower carbon construction

clock 19 July 2023 • 3 min read
Green

Microsoft Azure V Google Cloud Platform: Which is the most sustainable cloud platform?

In the third of our 2023 series of sustainability head-to-head comparisons, we examine the sustainability claims of Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

clock 26 June 2023 • 14 min read
Green

Increasing the handprint of digitisation - and decreasing its footprint

Tom Lawler. Chief Executive of the US tech advocacy collective the Digital Climate Alliance explains how the group is working to arm the buyers of cloud and datacentre services with data, and to educate and inform public policy from city level all the...

clock 22 March 2023 • 5 min read
Datacentre

UK-first datacentre tech heating public swimming pools for free

Deep Green announces launch of ‘digital boiler’ technology which transforms the heat from its servers into hot water for local businesses.

clock 14 March 2023 • 3 min read
