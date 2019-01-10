CEO Lisa Su uses CES 2019 keynote to reveal details on second generation Vega architecture GPUs
SSD and memory prices are falling, which means there are some good deals out there for system builders and upgraders
But AMD Rx580s, Vega 56s and Vega 64s are still a bit pricey
Nvidia's cryptocurrency mining cards are expected to launch soon, but new Turing-based GPUs may not emerge until autumn
Forthcoming Nvidia 20-series graphics cards rumoured to be based on the company's new Ampere architecture
AMD claims updates to Radeon ProRender will speed-up 3ds Max rendering by up to 35 per cent
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Mini ITX 8G lops off four inches to fit-in to mini-ITX cases