graphics card

Hardware

AMD unveils 7nm Radeon VII graphics card at CES 2019

CEO Lisa Su uses CES 2019 keynote to reveal details on second generation Vega architecture GPUs

clock 10 January 2019 • 1 min read

Hardware

Black Friday: Best graphics card, memory, CPU and monitor deals

SSD and memory prices are falling, which means there are some good deals out there for system builders and upgraders

clock 23 November 2018 • 4 min read

Hardware

Nvidia graphics cards are finally back in stock at normal prices

But AMD Rx580s, Vega 56s and Vega 64s are still a bit pricey

clock 10 May 2018 • 2 min read

Hardware

Nvidia's new cryptocurrency mining cards are expected to launch soon

Nvidia's cryptocurrency mining cards are expected to launch soon, but new Turing-based GPUs may not emerge until autumn

clock 13 March 2018 • 2 min read

Chips and Components

Rumour mill: Nvidia to unveil refreshed GeForce GTX 20 series GPU in April

Forthcoming Nvidia 20-series graphics cards rumoured to be based on the company's new Ampere architecture

clock 12 February 2018 • 2 min read

Hardware

AMD releases latest driver updates for Radeon Pro graphics cards

AMD claims updates to Radeon ProRender will speed-up 3ds Max rendering by up to 35 per cent

clock 20 October 2017 •

Hardware

Gigabyte unveils 'miniaturised' GTX 1080 for mini-ITX PCs

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Mini ITX 8G lops off four inches to fit-in to mini-ITX cases

clock 05 September 2017 • 1 min read
