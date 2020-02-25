Graphics
AMD Vega GPU news, prices and specs: RX500X little more than a rebrand of RX500 series cards
Low-key launch for a product that's little different from last year's
AMD unveils FirePro S9170 GPU for data centres with over 5.2 teraflops of performance
AMD claims leading performance for its accelerators aimed at HPC and virtual workstation applications
CES 2015: Nvidia targets Tegra X1 mobile supercomputer chip at future cars
Tegra X1 doubles the processing power of its predecessor but consumes the same amount of energy
AMD aims at high-end CAD with FirePro W8100 workstation graphics adapter
Adapter can drive four 4K resolution screens and deliver more than four teraflops of GPU acceleration for HPC applications
Amazon extends EC2 cloud with Nvidia Grid GPU instances for 3D graphics
Amazon customers can now access instances optimised for graphics workloads
Nvidia brings Kepler GPU to smartphone and tablet processors
Next Tegra mobile chip will boast Kepler GPU capabilities
Nvidia to license graphics technology for greater smartphone and tablet presence
Nvidia moves to mobile markets as PC sales decline
Intel Haswell chips to boost performance with Iris Graphics
Fourth generation Core chips to offer double the graphics performance of Ivy Bridge
Nvidia launches Grid appliance for VDI
Hosted workstations will focus on graphics
Nvidia overhauls Quadro workstation graphics line-up with Kepler GPU
Workstation graphics line gets Kepler GPU from top to bottom, boasting greater performance
AMD updates remote graphics for VDI with FirePro R5000 adapter
FirePro R5000 provides acceleration to drive up to four remote screens for professional users
Nvidia unveils Quadro GPUs for mobile workstations
Kepler-based graphics modules promise greater performance for mobile applications
Nvidia touts 'enormous performance' of Kepler-based graphics cards
High-end cards introduce 28nm architecture
AMD targets digital media and CAD markets with FirePro V4900 graphics card
Chip maker promises two-fold apps performance boost
AMD guns for Nvidia with new FirePro graphics cards
FirePro V7900 and V5900 claimed to offer exceptional performance at their respective price points
Nvidia launches entry-level Quadro 400 for graphics professionals
£99 Quadro 400 has five times the performance of a high-end 3D games card
Nvidia Quadro NVS 300 supports eight screens
New graphics card designed for applications such as trading floors
Nvidia halts work on Intel range
Company ceases production of chips, citing ongoing licensing battle
AMD kicks off physics engine push
Company to advocate Bullet Physics software
AMD off the hook in graphics case
DoJ ends antitrust probe
AMD trims down business graphics cards
2D cards target low-power, multi-screen setups