GPU
Samsung to use AMD graphics technology for mobile devices
Samsung strikes deal with AMD to use Radeon graphics technology in ultra-low power mobile devices
Researchers uncover side-channel attacks that target the GPU
The attacks begin with a malicious app that spies on the infected system and steals passwords through GPU rendering
Side channel attacks on graphics processors can enable hackers to spy on web activity and steal passwords
The GPU-based attacks are enabled after the victim downloads an app with a malicious programme
AMD Navi GPU news: AMD already testing 7nm Navi graphics cards in the labs
Good news on Navi should outweigh the bad as graphics card market returns to normal following crypto-currency bust
Nvidia announces nine new supercomputing containers to its GPU cloud
Nvidia drives into GPU supercomputing with 35 containers since its launch last year
Nvidia brings Kubernetes to GPUs for the first time
Developers first in the queue to test TensorRT and TensorFlow integration tools running on Nvidia GPUs
Intel's Raja Koduri reveals plan to take on Nvidia and AMD in GPUs with 2020 launch
Ex AMD Radeon Technologies exec Raja Koduri reveals Intel GPU plans
AMD slams Nvidia for trying to impose 'gamer tax' on PC buyers
But doesn't mention Nvidia by name...
Nvidia gives its Fermi GPUs "legacy status" as it ends mainstream 32-bit driver support
Nvidia ends mainstream support for the GTX480 as it focuses support on Kepler, Maxwell, Pascal and Volta architectures
University of Washington uses deep learning to mimic MRI body scanning tech
Holds potential to lower costs of top notch medical imaging
Rumour mill: Nvidia to unveil refreshed GeForce GTX 20 series GPU in April
Forthcoming Nvidia 20-series graphics cards rumoured to be based on the company's new Ampere architecture
'Team red' gets back into the black thanks to Ryzen revenues
Manic miners' thirst for AMD graphics cards helps quarterly revenues rise to $1.48bn
AMD reveals full line-up of Ryzen chips with integrated graphics
Ryzen roll-out continues ahead of Zen 2 unveiling coming in April
Nvidia licensing kills off Geforce for data centres
Consumer-grade GPUs were a cheap way to use Nvidia hardware in a data centre - but it's no longer possible (unless you're a Bitcoin miner)
Gigabyte unveils 'miniaturised' GTX 1080 for mini-ITX PCs
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Mini ITX 8G lops off four inches to fit-in to mini-ITX cases
Nvidia's new Quadro vDWS virtualisation software turns its GPUs into workstations
Nvidia takes aim at organisations looking to incorporate AI and VR
Cryptocurrency miners hiring private 747s to deliver the latest AMD and Nvidia GPUs
Ships are too slow if you want to stay ahead, says Ethereum miner Genesis Mining
AMD launches two low-cost Polaris-based workstation graphics cards
Fourteen nanometre polaris cards come with eight compute units and offer 1.25 teraflops of cheap compute power
AMD: Expect Radeon RX Vega in July - right after the Frontier Edition
So, the Frontier Edition launches at the end of June, the Radeon RX Vega in July - and the Ryzen 3 straight after?
Asus to unveil Ryzen-powered gaming laptop at Computex
Asus gaming laptop one of a number of Ryzen-powered computers coming from world's biggest PC makers
AMD CEO Lisa Su to reveal more on Vega on 16 May
Rumours suggest it still won't quite be a full launch for AMD's next-generation GPU micro-architecture and graphics cards
Imagination opens 'dispute resolution procedure' with Apple over chip licensing termination
Loss of Apple business will halve Imagination's revenues
Shazam to move its GPUs to Google Cloud Platform
Music recognition app can now scale up and down, and not have to worry about hardware failures
AMD launches Polaris-powered Radeon Pro Duo graphics card, packing twin GPUs and 32GB of GDDR5 RAM
$999 graphics card for heavyweight 'creatives' and engineers