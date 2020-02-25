Government Digital Service
NAO investigation concludes that Verify has failed to hit a single target
GDS flagship identity verification programme over-optimistic and failed to set clear objectives, claims NAO report
Mike Bracken slams government decision to shift data policy-making from GDS to DCMS
'Moving it to the Department of Fun, run by a minister who was forced to change the data privacy on his own app doesn't make sense,' says Bracken
Key GDS functions 'transferred' from Cabinet Office to DCMS following digital turf war
Evisceration of Government Digital Service confirmed over Easter by Prime Minister's statement to Parliament
NHS Digital plans to roll out services based on Gov.UK Verify from October
One digital identity to rule all health service 'interactions'?
NAO: GDS needs to be clearer about its role and more accountable
GDS has continued expanding despite a recent exodus of leaders - but needs a clearer focus, claims the NAO
Turf war between GDS and HMRC over Gov.UK Verify just 'creative tension', says local government CDIO Ed Garcez
But Garcez admits that the Verify platform needs time to mature
HMRC denies reports it plans to develop its own authentication system and dump Gov.UK Verify
HMRC will still use Gov.UK Verify for individual taxpayers
HMRC confirms plans to develop its own authentication service rather than use Gov.UK Verify
New ID scheme will need to be in place before Government Gateway closes next year
GDS head Kevin Cunnington: Government Transformation Strategy will 'be carried out at pace and scale'
Cunnington explains strategy for 'digitally enabled transformation of government'
Government Transformation Strategy released by GDS
Three-year plan from GDS aims to make better use of data, build re-usable business capabilities and to establish open standards
GDS at risk as 'separate government agencies' try to 'take it back' complains Francis Maude
Whitehall mandarins are desperate to get their IT powers back, claims Maude
No break-up of the GDS, pledges new director general Kevin Cunnington
Cunnington addresses claims that the GDS is set to be broken up
Kevin Cunnington to take over as head of Government Digital Service
Musical chairs continue at GDS as Cunnington replaces Stephen Foreshew-Cain
Government websites to go all-HTTPS from 1 October
New GDS guidelines will apply to all services
Liam Maxwell appointed as government's first National Technology Adviser
Maxwell will seek to expand the government's relationships with the digital and technology industries
Rural Payments Agency looking for new IT for much-criticised CAP programme
Rural Payments Agency forges ahead with second-generation programme procurement
Local government and GDS open consultation for common digital standard
Common standard would help local authorities assert their collective bargaining power during procurement
G-Cloud director Tony Singleton bids farewell to GDS as he switches to BIS role
Singleton to start his new role as deputy director of operations at BIS on 1 March
Cabinet Office minister Matt Hancock: government tech 'just not up to it'
GDS will pursue open data use and expand the government-as-a-platform mission to overcome Whitehall's monolithic IT systems
Martha Lane Fox and Hermann Hauser to join new government digital advisory board
Big-names roped in to advise the GDS on 'delivering world-beating digital public services'
Foreign Office the first to adopt GDS-led 'open register' database initiative
Foreign Office's 'Country Register' unveiled at Sprint 15 - the first of many GDS 'open register' databases
HMRC puts tax in the cloud with DataCentred's OpenStack platform
The government's digital tax platform will be hosted in a public cloud
Iain Patterson returns to Government Digital Service as director of common technology services
Government CTO Liam Maxwell 'delighted' to have Patterson back at GDS following stint at DVLA
BIS offering £130k salary for a group director of technology
The Department for Business, Innovation and Skills has already hired two former GDS employees this year as it reshapes its IT team