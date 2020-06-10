government as a platform
Government-as-a-platform can be tweaked for local government use, says Socitm
A savvy approach to common digital components could change the way local councils and the wider public sector delivers services
Cabinet Office minister Matt Hancock: government tech 'just not up to it'
GDS will pursue open data use and expand the government-as-a-platform mission to overcome Whitehall's monolithic IT systems
HMRC puts tax in the cloud with DataCentred's OpenStack platform
The government's digital tax platform will be hosted in a public cloud
Mike Bracken's successor revealed as three key members of GDS quit
GDS COO Stephen Foreshew-Cain will lead the organisation, but three of the most significant architects at GDS have chosen to follow Bracken out the exit door
Why the government can still succeed in digital without Mike Bracken
It is an unenviable task to be Bracken's replacement, but whoever takes the mantle will have a foundation to work with that Bracken himself never received, says Sooraj Shah
BIS hires former GDS deputy director Emma Stace as chief digital officer
The latest in a long line of CDO appointments in Whitehall as government continues its digital push
How can G-Cloud remain a government success story?
The Government Digital Service needs to iron out several issues that are hampering the initiative and confusing suppliers and buyers alike
Government IT exec to Whitehall CIOs: 'You've got IT procurement all wrong' - but is he right?
The many government organisations that use the SIAM/tower procurement model need to change their ways, argues Alex Holmes
Top 10 public sector IT stories of 2014
For once, the year wasn't filled with government IT lows, as there were highs too
No change for government IT regardless of who wins the next election, believes Liam Maxwell
Government Digital Service CTO Liam Maxwell looks forward to continuing his role, regardless of the outcome of the general election in 2015
Liam Maxwell: Open standards and focus on inter-operability has opened the way to 'government as a platform'
Maxwell expects continuity of IT even if there is a change of government after the general election in 2015