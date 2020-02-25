Government
Conservatives win election: Tech industry reacts
Boris Johnson's party wins by a landslide, but what does the UK's IT industry make of the result?
China orders replacement of all foreign hardware and software
Government offices and public institutions will need to replace as many as 30 million devices
The cost of free broadband may be greater than we realise
Ian Hill, global director of cyber security at construction firm BAM, argues that Labour's plans for free broadband poses grave risks to privacy and internet freedoms
Government's digital strategy has lost momentum, claims Science and Technology Committee report
MPs slam government's faltering digital strategy
G-Cloud 11 goes live with 4,200 suppliers onboard
Launch of G-Cloud 11 comes as over £4bn has been spent on IT procurement by public sector bodies via the service
MPs launch electronic waste and circular economy inquiry
Politicians will explore the true extent of the UK's e-waste problem and how a circular economy can be created for electronic goods.
Government launches £153m programme to commercialise quantum tech
Total spending on quantum technology by the government surpasses £1bn
Architecture at scale: many things need to change if government digital transformation is to succeed
There are too many consultants touting blockchain, AI and machine learning and not enough integrated thinking
Government puts IoT security at the forefront with new Code of Practice for industry
The IoT has gone unsecured for too long, say DCMS and NCSC
Google bows out of bidding for $10 billion contract due to new AI principles
The search giant says that the Pentagon's work does not comply with its new ethical commitments around artificial intelligence
Computer says no - is the Tier 2 visa scheme a threat to your business?
Immigration lobbyists say that the Tier 2 Intra Company Transfer visa is a loophole that companies use to move staff to the UK from outside the EU
What does Jeremy Wright's appointment to DCMS mean for the UK's connectivity ambitions?
Richard Watts, Business Development Director, VXFIBER, argues that full fibre connectivity is essential to drive the UK's economic growth
UK security industry forms oversight body in response to government consultation on sector's future
The government has proposed ways to attract new professionals to security, increase diversity and ensure leadership
CBI Director urges collaboration to maintain UK's aerospace lead after Brexit
The Brexit white paper "gets pretty close" to company desires, but there's still work to do
May appoints MP with no digital experience to lead DCMS
IT leaders told us that they are "disappointed" in the choice
Microsoft challenges Amazon on government cloud contracts
Microsoft's investment in government work could see AWS lose out on a lucrative project
UK government enforces minimum standards for cyber security
Government departments have autonomy in how they comply with the new rules
IT contractor wins IR35 legal battle against HMRC
Court win for contractor casts further doubt on HMRC's interpretation of IR35, campaigners claim
US Department of Homeland Security unveils new cyber security strategy
US unveils new government cyber security strategy just days after cyber 'czar' role is scrapped
Iran ready to launch cyber attacks against the west, warn threat intelligence specialists
Iran to respond to sanctions with a new wave of cyber attacks on banks, governments and critical infrastructure
Two million drivers to be affected by DVLA's new GDPR rules
New privacy rules a 'mammoth task' for fleet drivers and managers
DCMS launches search for new data expertise after pinching GDS data role
The DCMS is on the search for two gurus to lead on data strategy
Router security flaws targeted in global Russian cyber attacks, claim FBI and NCSC
Router security flaws exploited for espionage and intellectual property theft
US slaps ZTE with seven-year sales ban a day after NCSC issues security warning over ZTE kit
ZTE accused of breaking the terms of a settlement over sanctions busting