Governance
For blockchain it's time to face up to governance and regulation
Governance of decentralised systems is an unlikely 'hot' area for researchers, technologists and lawmakers alike
Intel's Krzanich a smart choice for next chief executive
Analysts see wisdom in another internal hire for market giant as it bides its time in mobile market
Business leaders slam US anti-China tech legislation
US-China Business Council calls out Congress for recent spending bill
Coming soon: The V3 Hot Seat
IT industry leaders talk to V3 about their favourite gadgets, their dreams and nightmares, and who they most admire in technology