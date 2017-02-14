Gordon Brown

Queen to open much-delayed National Cyber Security Centre today

Long-promised security centre finally opens today

14 February 2017

Murdoch papers accused of breaking data protection rules

The Sun allegedly used illegal methods as it intruded into Gordon Brown's private life

12 July 2011

Social media users don't like Cameron

It's official, or at least, proven statistically

17 May 2010

Brown renews commitment to DNA database

And defends decision to retain DNA of people released without charge

02 March 2010

Gordon Brown looking for compliance from EU states on e-border controls

Despite EU laws allowing freedom of movement

20 January 2010

Councils to put spending data online next year

Government hopes move will improve transparency and reduce spending

04 January 2010

NHS IT is mothballed as Brown launches efficiency plan

Brown says services moved online will deliver over £600m in savings, while chancellor calls time on NPfIT

07 December 2009

Government online consultation receives scant attention

The site for Building Britain's Future receives only 233 comments since the June launch

10 November 2009

£150m UK innovation fund moves closer

Digital technologies targeted by government-backed scheme, alongside life sciences, low carbon and advanced manufacturing

03 August 2009

UK set for national cyber-security centre

Prime minister expected to announce new plan to combat e-crime attacks on UK IT infrastructure by foreign states and criminal gangs

15 June 2009
