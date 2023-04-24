Google Workspaces

Capgemini scoops £13mn to migrate Cabinet Office

Supplier

Capgemini scoops £13mn to migrate Cabinet Office

Government joins the professional world on Microsoft 365

clock 24 April 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read