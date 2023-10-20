Google News

Google announces job cuts in news division

Corporate

Google announces job cuts in news division

The downsizing comes at a crucial time when digital platforms are under pressure to provide accurate information during global conflicts

clock 20 October 2023 • 2 min read
Russia bans Google News, Russians download Wikipedia before it becomes next target

Government

Russia bans Google News, Russians download Wikipedia before it becomes next target

Russia's crackdown on external news sources continues

clock 24 March 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Meta disbands Responsible AI team

21 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

It's time to surface the open source submarine

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
04

Rhysida threatens dark web auction of British Library data

22 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Capita clinches £239m civil service pensions contract

22 November 2023 • 2 min read