CES 2016: Intel shows off wearable 'X-ray vision specs' with augmented reality helmet
Chip maker worked with Daqri to turn sci-fi into sci-fact
V3 Startup Spotlight: E-commerce and augmented reality firm GoInStore
Co-founder André Hordagoda tells us more about his startup
Wearables need integration and compelling use cases, otherwise I won't care
Roland Moore-Colyer wants a better wearable tech ecosystem to fuel the gadget world
Microsoft HoloLens AR kit set for release 'next year', says Nadella
Augmented reality headset will be developed over a five-year period
Google is distributing an enterprise edition of Google Glass
Better battery life and improved wireless connectivity are some improvements made to a new version targeted at industry
Apple acquires augmented reality software firm Metaio
Buyout suggests Apple is looking to make AR part of its iPhone offering
Google unveils Android M and Project Brillo as part of Internet of Things push at I/O
Google reveals plans for connected devices and improvements to Android OS as part of 'mobile revolution' - which doesn't include Google Glass
Google's Week: Pressuring a president, Glass return rumours, and 'Brillo' IoT push
Firm also worked with Twitter to allow tweets to be displayed in search results
Google job ads hint at the rebirth of Glass wearable
Firm advertising for 'human factors' design and 'audio hardware' experts
Welcome to the real world: Hands-on with Microsoft HoloLens
Your coffee table is now your kingdom
Wearable technology and privacy - the top three insights from regulators and policymakers
Jonathan McDonald, associate at law firm Travers Smith LLP, explains the privacy implications of wearable devices and the data they capture
Google Glass off the shelves as Just Eat pronounces the device 'rubbish' and reveals it will not develop for the hardware
Google adamant that the device is not dead
Intel invests $24.8m in wearable tech firm Vuzix
Vuzix will use the investment to bring fashion-based wearable displays to the consumer market
Google Glass to get business focus with switch to Intel chips
Reports indicate that Intel and Google are working to drive business applications for wearables
Google Glass app developers lose interest in the face-worn wearable
A lack of people using it is holding them back
ICO issues privacy warning over CCTV, wearable devices and drones
'Surveillance cameras should not be deployed as a quick fix, but a proportionate response to a real and pressing problem,' says ICO's Jonathan Bamford
Top 10 world-changing ideas from Google: Android, Street View and Glass
Ten years on from its stock market debut, we look back at some of the innovations that have boosted Google's strength
Regulators must catch up with the speed of technological development - fast!
John McKinlay, partner at law firm DLA Piper, argues that it's time for a fresh approach, where laws are put in place before new technology becomes widely adopted
Cloud and mobility take off at Gatwick Airport: an interview with CIO Michael Ibbitson
Gatwick Airport CIO Michael Ibbitson tells Computing how analytics, cloud, mobile devices and more are helping to provide the best possible services to passengers
BlackBerry, Apple, Windows 8 and government IT disasters: Top 10 IT news stories of the week
Computing's new weekly summary of the most significant and most-read IT news from the past seven days
Lenovo unveils Google Glass competitor in Internet of Things push
Chinese manufacturer is also looking for hardware partners to make new products
Cyber espionage by Google Glass is the next major threat to enterprise security
Some organisations are already jumping onto the wearable technology bandwagon, but are they opening up a new way in for cyber criminals? Danny Palmer investigates.
iWatch, iPhone 6 and Surface Pro 3: Top 10 tech gadgets still to come in 2014
Six months down, six months to go, and still plenty to get excited about
Google Glass business use must comply with data protection rules, warns ICO
Privacy watchdog speaks out on wearables