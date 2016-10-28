Google for Work

Communications

Everybody hates email - so why do they still use it?

Email has had more than its share of critics over the years, but if it's so bad, why is it still a core application for just about every business? Stuart Sumner explores the pros and cons and asks if email is set to be replaced in the near future

clock 28 October 2016 • 6 min read

Business Software

Office 365? There's risk in them thar clouds

Orlando Scott-Cowley, cyber security strategist at Mimecast, explains how to reduce the risk inherent in a cloud-first strategy

clock 14 December 2015 • 4 min read

Business Software

Constructing a cloud-based IT strategy: an interview with Aggregate Industries CIO Mike Gibbons

Gibbons says decisions including replacing IBM with Qlik and dropping Microsoft in favour of Google are boosting efficiency at the building materials firm

clock 20 October 2015 • 6 min read

Web

Facebook hits one billion users in a day - so why has its Facebook at Work enterprise tool been a failure?

Facebook has failed to use its power to make a significant dent in the enterprise collaboration space

clock 28 August 2015 •

Business Software

Waitrose modernises enterprise infrastructure with Google Apps For Work

'We wanted a modern technology that would fit with our brand and our style of working with our customers and our employees,' says IT director Cheryl Millington

clock 11 August 2015 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read