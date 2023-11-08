Telemetry data + Gen-AI = New milestone
Microsoft, AWS and Google have a "take it or leave it" approach to cloud contracts - but is the market about to be disrupted again?
Google says Microsoft is 'trapping' customers into contracts
Hyperscalers tout role of AI in their earnings
Replit's Ghostwriter tool to be beefed up by Google's LLM tech
Aiming to bring AI to 'nearly all' of Workspace
The best plan and practices to follow when pursuing Google Cloud
Country has concerns over competition and regulation
Wider tech is struggling, but cloud keeps growing
Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian says he plans to ‘reinvent security’ for customers