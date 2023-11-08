Google Cloud

'I got a call in the middle of race season': How Google AI drove Formula E to new record

Big Data and Analytics

Telemetry data + Gen-AI = New milestone

clock 08 November 2023 • 3 min read
Hyperscale cloud is great at lock-in - but alternatives exist

Cloud Computing

Microsoft, AWS and Google have a "take it or leave it" approach to cloud contracts - but is the market about to be disrupted again?

clock 19 September 2023 • 3 min read
Microsoft customers can run Office software in AWS

Cloud Computing

Google says Microsoft is 'trapping' customers into contracts

clock 03 August 2023 • 3 min read
All about AI: Microsoft and Google publish financial results

Finance and Reporting

Hyperscalers tout role of AI in their earnings

clock 27 July 2023 • 2 min read
Google to offer AI-driven alternative to GitHub Copilot

Developer

Replit's Ghostwriter tool to be beefed up by Google's LLM tech

clock 30 March 2023 • 3 min read
Google Cloud adds AI to Gmail and Docs

Office Software

Aiming to bring AI to 'nearly all' of Workspace

clock 15 March 2023 • 3 min read
Get the Google Cloud support that's right for you

Cloud Computing

The best plan and practices to follow when pursuing Google Cloud

clock 24 November 2022 • 5 min read
France bans Office 365 and Google Workspace in schools

Privacy

Country has concerns over competition and regulation

clock 21 November 2022 • 2 min read
The earnings battle: AWS vs Microsoft vs Google Cloud, Q3'22

Cloud Computing

Wider tech is struggling, but cloud keeps growing

clock 11 November 2022 • 5 min read
Google completes $5.4bn Mandiant acquisition

Mergers and Acquisitions

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian says he plans to ‘reinvent security’ for customers

clock 13 September 2022 • 3 min read
