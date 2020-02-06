Google Chrome
Microsoft launches new Chromium-based Edge browser for all platforms
Microsoft claims that Edge 79 is twice as fast as its EdgeHTML predecessor web browser
Mozilla re-admits Avast and AVG extensions removed from store for excessive data exfiltration
AVG owner Avast also just so happens to own a clickstream-data service called Jumpshot but claims that 'privacy is our top priority'...
Google Chrome to start blocking all types of mixed content in HTTPS web pages from January 2020
A web site might be HTTPS, but its sub-resources, such as ads, are often downloaded via insecure HTTP
Google Chrome to offer 'heavy ad' blocker to block resource-intensive adverts
A future release of Google Chrome will block ads consuming too much CPU power or sending large amounts of data
Google to enable Chrome users to block tracking cookies
Google Chrome clampdown on tracking cookies unlikely to affect Google's own user tracking
Two Windows zero-day flaws fixed in latest Microsoft Patch Tuesday
Users urged to update Windows ASAP to fix security flaws actively being exploited in the wild
Computing announces new working relationship with Google
Computing and Google are working together on a series of events highlighting the options available to organisations in the cloud, and around the endpoint
First look at Windows Insider Fast Build 15007
Edge gets polished up, but bugs still remain
Google is combining Android and Chrome OS for 2017 say insiders
Company was waiting to see which approach won, suggest reports
Google launches Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Android Marshmallow, Pixel C hybrid tablet and new Chromecast
Targets both Apple and Microsoft with bevy of new devices
London Borough claims it will save £400k by moving to Google Chromebooks and Chromeboxes
Amid severe budget cuts, Barking and Dagenham council had to shift away from Windows XP before Microsoft support ended
Electronic Frontier Foundation announces new 'Do Not Track' policy for web browsing to boost privacy
EFF teams up with coalition of web firms in effort to enable web users to have more choice over who can track their browsing and data
'Google has been recording our voices without our consent,' say Chromium users
Company admits it has been capturing audio - but only if a particular box has been ticked...
Chromebook sales will hit 7.3 million units in 2015, says Gartner
Will this growing trend start to tempt the enterprise?
Don't use WhiteHat's Aviator browser 'if you're concerned about security and privacy', warns Google
But WhiteHat hits back at Google, stating that the firm exploits users' private data to make money
Computing refresh: All the news you missed over Christmas and New Year
Hacks, more hacks, a secret new web browser, stolen fingerprints and draconian national firewalls. That was the holidays that was
Places for People Group issues £30m tender for IT services hub
Provision of iPads, iPad Minis, Microsoft Surface and Google Chromebook part of mobile working lot
Windows XP expires today: here's what you need to do…
What are the best practices for organisations wanting to shift away from XP?
Windows device shipments to jump by a third, says Gartner
Meanwhile Windows 8.1 is to get its first upgrade, according to screenshot leaks
Google Chromebook outsells MacBooks and Android tablets in US
Does Google's web-tethered device point the way to the future of laptops?
Google Chromecast streams mobile data to TV and Apple devices
The $35 device will be a cause for concern for Apple in both the living room and boardroom
Technology that drives success: An interview with Trader Media's CIO, Tim Jones
As Trader Media Group prepares to publish the very last print edition of Auto Trader magazine, CIO Tim Jones tells Sooraj Shah about the next stage in the company's ambitious multi-platform digital strategy
Google's Blink moves Chrome browser away from Apple's Safari
New fork of WebKit promises faster development, especially on mobile platforms
Analysis: should Samsung abandon Android?
Peter Gothard assesses whether Samsung's growing supremacy as a smartphone vendor might result in it splitting from Google's platform