Google's antitrust compliance plan to license Android apps for up to €40
Google responds to European Commission antitrust ruling with Android licensing scheme
Google Cardboard VR camera app moves to iOS
App available for download on the App Store
Google showcases Springboard to ease data searching in Apps for Work
Google is working on a machine intelligence-powered tool for its enterprise apps
What health professionals must consider before adopting cloud services
Data security and compliance issues are key but that doesn't mean health services need to miss out on the benefits of cloud, argues Gareth Baxendale
YouTube announces non-ad paid service called YouTube Red
$9.99 a month service also includes watching offline and background play
Google 'Customer Match' means your email address is now for sale to the highest bidder
You just need to be logged into Google and to have given your email address to a retailer
Waitrose modernises enterprise infrastructure with Google Apps For Work
'We wanted a modern technology that would fit with our brand and our style of working with our customers and our employees,' says IT director Cheryl Millington
Google's week: AI in Gmail, Lollipop shunned by Samsung, and a fine in Brazil
Search firm also pushed out Android M Developer Preview 2 to Nexus devices
Google's Week: AI skills challenge, Oracle Java case blow, and 'racist' Photo app
Search firm also suffered a blow from the US Supreme Court in Oracle Java case
Turning coins into notes at Paddy Power: an interview with CIO Fin Goulding
Goulding tells Computing he is looking to get the most out of data by bringing many of the company's information sources together in one model
Can we trust the cloud? 'I still keep my most personal information in a safe' reveals Google security chief
'But it's not because I don't trust the cloud…' insists Eran Feigenbaum
Paddy Power to move to Windows 10 but is still deciding between Office 365 or Google Apps
CIO Fin Goulding heaps praise on Microsoft for starting to listen to customers more since Satya Nadella took over the CEO job
Google's week: Drive security updates, Gmail for Android boost and China security clash
A busy seven days with several updates and the Chromebit
Lafarge Tarmac demolishes relationship with Microsoft, cements infrastructure partnership with Google for Work
Deploying full Microsoft application set to everyone was 'like using a sledgehammer to crack a nut, director of IT Alisdair MacKenzie tells Computing
Apple, Dell and Lenovo laptops offered to 2,000 government staff under CYOD scheme
Government is moving away from long-term supplier contracts
Google defends policy to abandon security fixes on Android versions older than KitKat
Is Android finally too fragmented to keep supporting earlier WebKit builds?
Cloud represents 'the next cycle in computing' and successful start-ups prove it, says Google
Barak Regev also tells Bloomberg Enterprise Technology Summit that mobile is 'the gasoline' of cloud
Why Reed.co.uk opted for Google Apps instead of Microsoft Office 365
Director of technology Mark Ridley says licensing complexities encouraged Reed.co.uk to switch to Google Apps
Google changes iOS 7 privacy settings on the quiet
Announcement that Apple iOS 7 users will now be logged into all Google services, allowing tracking across apps and devices, hidden in blog
John Lewis Partnership rolls out Google Apps to 60,000 staff
Waitrose and John Lewis staff encouraged to collaborate with cloud office documents and collaboration tools hosted by Google
Top 10 most read: Galaxy Tab Pro demo, XP diehards get bad news, Intel dumps McAfee name
CES news and hands-on reviews take the spotlight
University College Dublin saves £204k a year by switching to Google Apps
UCD saves money it would have spent on servers, maintenance, power and personnel
Welcome to the University of Google
One third of UK universities use Google Apps for Education. So what's the attraction, and can the search giant be trusted with all that data? Peter Gothard talks to one of the first university CIOs to go down the Google route, Sheffield's Christine Sexton...
Top 10 software stories of 2013 so far
"Software" will be 60-years old this October, but despite the lack of big launches so far this year, there's still been plenty of activity