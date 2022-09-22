Google Analytics

Denmark latest to conclude Google Analytics is unlawful

Privacy

Denmark latest to conclude Google Analytics is unlawful

Denmark is the fourth European country to state that Google Analytics breaks the GDPR

clock 22 September 2022 • 3 min read
Italian data protection authority warns against the use of Google Analytics

Privacy

Italian data protection authority warns against the use of Google Analytics

Google Analytics data collected through cookies constitutes a violation of the EU General Data Protection Regulation, it says

clock 24 June 2022 • 3 min read
French privacy watchdog: Google Analytics breaches GDPR

Privacy

French privacy watchdog: Google Analytics breaches GDPR

Google does not give consumers adequate information about what happens to their data and how it is used, the regulator says

clock 11 February 2022 • 3 min read
Rattled Google urges haste in replacing Privacy Shield

Privacy

Rattled Google urges haste in replacing Privacy Shield

Ruling by Austria that Google Analytics breaks GDPR means finding a successor is urgent, company says

clock 20 January 2022 • 2 min read
Google Analytics breaks GDPR, Austrian data protection watchdog finds

Privacy

Google Analytics breaks GDPR, Austrian data protection watchdog finds

Regulator finds Google's protections inadequate in case that could spell trouble for other US tech firms

clock 13 January 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
05

Capita clinches £239m civil service pensions contract

22 November 2023 • 2 min read