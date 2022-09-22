Denmark is the fourth European country to state that Google Analytics breaks the GDPR
Google Analytics data collected through cookies constitutes a violation of the EU General Data Protection Regulation, it says
Google does not give consumers adequate information about what happens to their data and how it is used, the regulator says
Ruling by Austria that Google Analytics breaks GDPR means finding a successor is urgent, company says
Regulator finds Google's protections inadequate in case that could spell trouble for other US tech firms