Additional security for business users
The first child protection complaint ever made against Big Tech under UK law
Antitrust lawyers cry foul
Researchers say their technique for reducing error rates is a significant advance
Work from office improves team connectivity, the CEO says
Googlers say Bard announcement was hurried, badly handled and embarrassing
Automation is encroaching on creative industries
Wipes $100bn from Alphabet stocks
With Bard, Google has a chance to avoid some of the abuse issues from the start, but will it?