Google rolls out client-side encryption for Gmail and Calendar

Privacy

Additional security for business users

clock 01 March 2023 • 2 min read
YouTube breached child protection laws, suit claims

Law

The first child protection complaint ever made against Big Tech under UK law

clock 01 March 2023 • 3 min read
CIO Insights: Efficiency or economising?

Management

The end of 'Move fast and break things'?

clock 24 February 2023 • 2 min read
Google accused of destroying evidence in legal case

Legislation and Regulation

Antitrust lawyers cry foul

clock 24 February 2023 • 2 min read
Google claims major quantum computing breakthrough

Chips and Components

Researchers say their technique for reducing error rates is a significant advance

clock 23 February 2023 • 3 min read
Amazon tells employees to work from office three days a week

Corporate

Work from office improves team connectivity, the CEO says

clock 21 February 2023 • 3 min read
Google employees criticise Sundar Pichai over bungled launch of Bard

Applications

Googlers say Bard announcement was hurried, badly handled and embarrassing

clock 13 February 2023 • 3 min read
CIO Insights: The robots are coming

Big Data and Analytics

Automation is encroaching on creative industries

clock 10 February 2023 • 2 min read
Google AI chatbot Bard gives wrong answer in its first demo

Applications

Wipes $100bn from Alphabet stocks

clock 09 February 2023 • 4 min read
As threat actors embace ChatGPT will Bard be more secure?

Threats and Risks

With Bard, Google has a chance to avoid some of the abuse issues from the start, but will it?

clock 09 February 2023 • 4 min read
