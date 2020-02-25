Good Technology
Marks & Spencer website glitch allowed users to view other customers' personal data
Site suspended for two hours Tuesday night, said to be fixed now
Why RSA Insurance picked BT Global Services over Atos Origin to host Microsoft collaboration products in the cloud
BT Global Services offered a better migration experience than its competitors, says RSA group IT delivery director James Sandell
BlackBerry acquires Good Technology to improve enterprise mobility offering
$425m deal comes despite previous dismissive comments about BlackBerry from Good Technology CEO Chrissy Wyatt
Winning a Computing Vendor Excellence Award a 'tremendous endorsement', says Good Technology
Good Technology believes accolade is also 'a recognition that the Internet of Things is becoming serious stuff'
OPM data breach - number of hack victims rises to over 22 million
Scale of data breach means seven per cent of entire US population has had personal data stolen in the attack
#V3mobility: Good Technology looks to the future of enterprise mobility
Wearables to reshape business IT