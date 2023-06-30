Godel Technologies

Interview: Godel Technologies, Digital Technology Leaders Awards finalist

Leadership

"Godel champions the most important values - people, quality and empowerment."

clock 30 June 2023 • 4 min read
"We truly believe that one of our main goals is maintaining our company ethos and quality as we continue to scale."

clock 28 June 2022 • 3 min read
