Go-Ahead Group

UK transport firm Go-Ahead hit by cyber attack

Hacking

UK transport firm Go-Ahead hit by cyber attack

IBM has been asked to assist in the recovery

clock 07 September 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Oxford physicist says quantum computing is overhyped scam

05 September 2022 • 3 min read
02

Underwater data centre online this year

02 September 2022 • 3 min read
03

NHS warns of growing paperwork backlog after cyberattack

31 August 2022 • 3 min read
04

New guidance on software supply chain attacks released

02 September 2022 • 4 min read
05

Little hope of change for tech under PM Truss

06 September 2022 • 5 min read