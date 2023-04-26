GMB union

GMB on cusp of forcing Amazon UK to legally recognise trade union

Law

GMB on cusp of forcing Amazon UK to legally recognise trade union

Amazon could, within 10 days, have to negotiate with workers on pay, holiday and sick pay.

clock 26 April 2023 • 2 min read
Union calls Amazon's UK pay rise an 'insult'

Corporate

Union calls Amazon's UK pay rise an 'insult'

Employees want at least £15 an hour to deal with cost of living rises

clock 23 March 2023 • 3 min read
UK Amazon workers vote to strike

Corporate

UK Amazon workers vote to strike

It's the first successful Amazon strike vote in the UK

clock 19 December 2022 • 3 min read