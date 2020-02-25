Globalfoundries
AMD expected to unveil 7nm Ryzens and Navi GPUs in January
Forthcoming 7nm Ryzen CPUs and GPUs will be made by TSMC rather than GlobalFoundries
GlobalFoundries drops 7nm as AMD goes to TSMC instead
Customers keener on 12nm and 14nm processes than 7nm, claims GlobalFoundries CEO Tom Caulfield
Intel releases first 10nm Cannon Lake CPU
Almost two years late - and just as AMD is readying 7nm Zen 2 for early 2019
AMD CEO Lisa Su to reveal more on Vega on 16 May
Rumours suggest it still won't quite be a full launch for AMD's next-generation GPU micro-architecture and graphics cards
Intel to face Chinese competition as AMD licenses x86 server technology
AMD strikes joint venture with consortium of Chinese companies
IBM to pay Globalfoundries $1.5bn to take semiconductor unit off its hands
Globalfoundries had demanded $2bn to take IBM's struggling semiconductor unit off its hands