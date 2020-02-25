global warming
Tech CEOs call on US to stay in Paris climate pact
The President announced that the US was withdrawing from the Paris Agreement in 2017
Peter Cochrane: Non-linearity is the norm and defies simple thinking
Disciplines are becoming more specialised at a time when global challenges have become more complex. Solving them may require the non-linear calculations that only quantum computing can provide, says Professor Peter Cochrane
World's permafrost soils are getting warmer, study indicates
Warming was most pronounced in Siberia region
Antarctica is now losing six times more ice mass annually than 40 years ago, study finds
Antarctica lost on average 252 gigatons of ice mass per year from 2009 to 2017, claims study
Little Ice Age is still causing the bottom of the Pacific Ocean to get colder, claim researchers
Water on the surface of the Pacific Ocean may take several hundred years to circulate down to its bottom
Global warming left marine creatures gasping for breath during the Permian mass extinction 252 million years ago
Two-thirds of life on earth was wiped out during the Permian mass extinction
Greenland's ice sheet is melting at an alarming rate, which is 'off the charts', study warns
The finding demonstrates the impact of climate change on Arctic melting and global sea level rise
Global warming increases risk of 'extinction domino effect', warns EU study
Predictions that fail to take into account the 'extinction domino effect' may underestimate the scale of mass extinctions by up to 10 times
A novel approach to direct electrocatalytic reduction of carbon dioxide could help in fight against global warming
The technique uses a rhenium-based catalyst capable of targeting CO2 molecules with high selectivity even in very low concentration
Scientists admit mathematical errors in climate change study that suggested oceans had absorbed more heat than expected
New results suggest between 10 per cent and 70 per cent more heat absorbed by oceans than previously thought
Stratospheric aerosol injection program to curb global warming is possible and could be remarkably inexpensive, study suggests
The average operating cost for running the program over a period of 15 years would be approximately £1.75 billion a year
Oceans have soaked up 60 per cent more heat than previously thought, claim Princeton scientists
There may be less time available for countries to cut their carbon emissions to achieve Paris agreement goals, research indicates
Global sea-levels could rise more than two metres by 2100, scientists warn
By 2300, sea levels could have risen by more than four metres
Breakthrough in photocatalysts could help solve global warming, Korean scientists claim
Using photocatalysts to convert carbon dioxide into usable energy such as methane or ethane
Effects of historical fires on climate are 'significantly underestimated', says researchers
Cooling effect of present-day man-made aerosol pollution probably overestimated
Global warming caused by evolution of Earth's first animals over 500m years ago, scientists claim
Breaking down of organic material on sea floor led to more carbon dioxide and less oxygen in atmosphere