Girlguides

Girlguides will learn to code to bring more women into tech

Leadership

Girlguides will learn to code to bring more women into tech

Girls of every age, from Rainbows to Rangers, will learn to fix bugs and write scripts to encourage them to take up STEM subjects.

clock 03 May 2022 • 2 min read
