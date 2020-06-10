Get Windows 10
Windows 10 is now running on 400 million machines says Microsoft
But desktop market share still lags at 23 per cent
Microsoft changes Windows 10 update strategy ahead of upgrade deadline
Microsoft is scheduling Windows 10 to install, but making it easier for users to cancel
Microsoft to extend Windows 10 nagware to business PCs
Go on, go on, go on, go on, go on, go on, GO ON…
Microsoft is ending support for Internet Explorer 8, 9 and 10 next week
You have until Tuesday to get on 11 or Edge
Microsoft is back on the warpath with 'additional upgrade scenarios' for forced Windows 10 downloads
'AllowOSUpgrade' is switching back on, downloading renamed binaries once again
Windows 10 is 'the most secure operating system, ready for deployment in all enterprise situations' claims Nadella
As fears over cyber terrorism grow, Microsoft wades into the cyber-security conversation
Microsoft explains Windows 10 upgrade nags as 'playful, light approach to informing customers'
Says the messages can easily be turned off
Windows 7 users experience persistent Windows 10 upgrade pop-ups as Microsoft tightens its grip
Microsoft hassles users into upgrading to Windows 10
Our top IT stories: Windows 10 forced upgrades, secrets of O365, and Linux Foundation to the rescue
Computing's most popular stories this week
You WILL have Windows 10 whether you want it or not, as Windows 7 upgrade patches come back to life
Microsoft still hasn't answered the Windows 'snooping' accusations either
Can Microsoft's Surface Book single-handedly revitalise the dwindling PC market? Because it may have to
Ongoing failure to innovate means vendors are failing to resurrect a market ripe for the taking
Windows 10 is next step on Coats plc's roadmap, following shift to Office 365, Azure and Intune
Coats plc CIO Richard Cammish says that at least 1,000 of its mobile users will be moving to Windows 10
Upgrade to Windows 10? What's the hurry, asks London Borough of Barking and Dagenham
Council happy to stick with Windows 7 'for the next few years'
Windows 10 growth slows - but it already has five per cent of the market
Windows 10 growth slows to a 30 per cent increase in a week, but the OS is still faring better than Windows 8
King's College London plans Windows 10 rollout
IT director Gareth Wright tells Computing the university is impressed with Microsoft's new OS
Windows 10: What I love and hate about Microsoft's new operating system
After a couple of weeks of use, what's Windows 10 really like on a day-to-day basis?
Windows 10 upgrade wireless glitch linked with Cisco VPN software
If you're running Microsoft's flagship tablet and a Cisco VPN, you might want to wait before upgrading.
Top IT stories this week: Surface Pro 4, Windows 10 and the Large Hadron Collider
The most popular stories on Computing this week. Come and get 'em!
Is Windows 10 opening upgraders to more risks than it should?
Check the small print and question your use case
Microsoft Surface Pro 4: Everything we know so far
When's it out? What's inside it? Where will it sit in the market? We round up all the facts, rumours and insight
Thinking of upgrading to Windows 10? It won't take long, but existing software may not work
Microsoft provides more information about upgrading to Windows 10 - but not why they're giving it away