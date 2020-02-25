Germany
Microsoft Office 365 banned by schools in Germany over privacy fears
And Apple and Google are no better, warns the data protection registrar of the state of Hesse
Why Germany's largest adult entertainment vendor turned to SAP to reinvigorate its brand
Germany's Beate Uhse says it needed a new approach to appeal to modern customers in the adult entertainment market
20-year-old man arrested in connection with German cyber-attack
The man confessed to be responsible for leaking private information of hundreds of politicians and celebrities
Qualcomm posts bond to get Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 smartphones removed from sale in Germany
Qualcomm puts up €1.3bn bond to support December IP infringement court ruling in Munich
Germany considers ban on Huawei hardware in 5G networks
Officials in Germany push for Huawei ban amid national security concerns, according to Reuters
Vodafone acquires Liberty Global's European assets for €18.4bn
Vodafone aims to offer cable TV, fixed line, broadband and mobile in one package across Europe
Hackers crack German foreign and defence ministries
Speculation rife that the attackers - believed to be the Russian APT28 group - had access to German ministry networks for a year or more
UK businesses will be unable to pay GDPR fines, says Proofpoint
Fewer than half of organisations said that they will be able to handle non-compliance fines, but many expect to be breached