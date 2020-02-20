Georgia

Security

UK blames Russia's GRU for cyber attacks targeting Georgia

UK accuses Russia of being behind a string of cyber attacks on neighbouring states

clock 20 February 2020 • 2 min read

Hardware

Scientists turbocharge hydrogen fuel cells with multifuncional catalyst

Development of electric vehicles could have competition from hydrogen fuel-cell technology

clock 15 March 2018 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read