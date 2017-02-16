Geoffrey Moore

Internet

Twitter's results warning to Snap as it pins a $22.2bn value on its IPO

Neither Twitter, not Snap, look like they will successfully 'cross the chasm' like Facebook did five years ago

clock 16 February 2017 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read