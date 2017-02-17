Genomics

Earlham Institute plans to save 70 per cent on energy costs by moving its supercomputers to Iceland

clock 17 February 2017 • 3 min read

The top senior IT jobs available to apply for right now

Computing looks at the best jobs available for senior IT pros right now, including IT director and CIO roles at huge organisations

clock 20 January 2016 • 6 min read

How data-driven medicine helps provide personalised care to cancer patients

Dr Aleksandra Filipovic tells Computing how Sophia Genetics bioinformatics and machine learning are providing improved patient care

clock 24 September 2015 • 3 min read

Google and Bill Gates want to edit your genome

Silicon Valley mega-firms invest in precision gene splicing start-up

clock 11 August 2015 • 1 min read

Decoding data-driven healthcare: an interview with European Bioinformatics Institute's Steven Newhouse

Newhouse tells Computing how technologies including cloud computing and wearable devices are helping to bring about the consumerisation of genetic sequencing

clock 20 July 2015 • 6 min read

Can big data analytics increase cancer survival rates?

Four ways in which big data analytics can help in the battle to enable more people survive the scourge of cancer

clock 19 March 2015 • 4 min read
