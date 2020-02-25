Genetics
Researchers breach security using DNA
Malware was installed onto DNA as genetic letters and then translated into code using a DNA sequencer
IBM LSF paves the way for NHS fast mapping of 100,000 cancer patient genomes
"Nobody else has the size or scale" says Genomics England
How data-driven medicine helps provide personalised care to cancer patients
Dr Aleksandra Filipovic tells Computing how Sophia Genetics bioinformatics and machine learning are providing improved patient care
Google and Bill Gates want to edit your genome
Silicon Valley mega-firms invest in precision gene splicing start-up
Decoding data-driven healthcare: an interview with European Bioinformatics Institute's Steven Newhouse
Newhouse tells Computing how technologies including cloud computing and wearable devices are helping to bring about the consumerisation of genetic sequencing
Of Raspberry Pi and CSI: how portable DNA analysis tools are helping police forensics, agriculture and medicine
What used to require a specialist lab can now be done in a box, researchers tell Computing