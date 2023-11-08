generative AI

'I got a call in the middle of race season': How Google AI drove Formula E to new record

Big Data and Analytics

Telemetry data + Gen-AI = New milestone

clock 08 November 2023 • 3 min read
Google plans to integrate ads into its AI-powered Search Generative Experience

Search

Also eyes subscription models for AI

clock 26 October 2023 • 2 min read
Capability, not customer: How Travers Smith is protecting itself from AI degradation

Applications

IP claims threaten to weaken AI products – could going model-agnostic be the solution?

clock 18 October 2023 • 4 min read
IT Essentials: The fungal IT network

Software

Shadow IT grows best in darkness and solitude

clock 16 October 2023 • 2 min read
AI could soon use as much power as the Netherlands

Green

Hungry AI operations could increase global carbon emissions

clock 13 October 2023 • 2 min read
Google Cloud Next: Betting big on gen-AI

Big Data and Analytics

From start-ups to stalwarts, Google’s customers are going all-in on artificial intelligence

clock 12 October 2023 • 4 min read
BBC to explore generative AI in journalism

Big Data and Analytics

But it will prevent data scraping by OpenAI

clock 09 October 2023 • 3 min read
Rumour: Microsoft may be developing its own, cheaper LLM

Big Data and Analytics

Seeking an alternative to OpenAI's expensive technology

clock 29 September 2023 • 2 min read
Amazon mirrors Microsoft with AI investment

Corporate

Logistics giant will invest up to $4 billion in Anthropic

clock 26 September 2023 • 2 min read
Nvidia: Annual revenues double due to surging AI demand

Chips and Components

Chip giant reports record income for Q2 2024

clock 24 August 2023 • 4 min read
