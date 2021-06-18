ADVERTISEMENT

General Fusion

Bezos-backed startup to build nuclear fusion demonstration plant in UK

Green

Bezos-backed startup to build nuclear fusion demonstration plant in UK

General Fusion plant is expected to be fully operational as early as 2025

clock 18 June 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Microsoft to end Windows 10 support in October 2025

15 June 2021 • 2 min read
02

Microsoft takes down large-scale campaign to steal information from business email

16 June 2021 • 2 min read
03

MPs and civil servants use self-deleting chat for routine communications, government admits

14 June 2021 • 3 min read
04

Government report on overhauling GDPR alarms privacy campaigners

18 June 2021 • 3 min read
05

Biden to Putin: Critical infrastructure should be "off-limits"

17 June 2021 • 3 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT