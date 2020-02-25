General Data Protection Regulation
European Commission's new president promises GDPR-style legislation on AI
Von der Leyen said that Europe "set the pattern for the world" the GDPR, and "we have to do the same with artificial intelligence"
Ireland's Data Protection Commission begins probe against Google over GDPR infringement
Ireland will investigate whether Google's processing of personal data through its online Ad Exchange violates EU privacy laws
ICO levels first ever GDPR notice against AggregateIQ
The company has 30 days to audit its data practises, or face the maximum £17 million fine
GDPR is now in force! Read the best resources to prepare
GDPR is now online and firms need to comply or risk heavy fines. Here are the details you need to ensure you're ready
GDPR: One month to go - what's left still to do?
Iland's Frank Krieger runs down some of the issues that organisations will have to sort out before 25 May
Digital secretary Matt Hancock urges organisations to prepare for GDPR - with less than half even aware of the new law
With only four months to go, many organisations haven't even heard of GDPR, let alone made the fundamental data-protection changes it demands
FTSE and Fortune firms are mistaken about their GDPR compliance
More than 90 per cent of the largest companies say that they are ready for the regulation, but few have taken the necessary steps
GDPR is confusing businesses, claims Trend Micro report
Businesses are struggling to understand how the GDPR will work, suggests survey
Contracts and liabilities between controllers and processors under GDPR
The draft guidance aims to help data controllers and data processors understand their roles
UK Data Protection Bill will exempt journalists and researchers
New proposals will protect professionals who have to handle personal data without consent
The true cost of unstructured 'dark data' in the GDPR era
Kazoup's Johan Holder warns that unmanaged, unstructured data will pose major risks to organisations when the GDPR comes into force in just nine months
Most GDPR-compliant organisations are actually not
Only two per cent of 'GDPR-ready' organisations are actually compliant
GDPR and big data - friends or foes?
Is the GDPR a guiding light to the benefits of big data, or its death knell?
GDPR confusion is still widespread - but Brexit is no excuse
Mistakenly thinking Brexit provides exemption and not reading the new definition of personal data are just two factors stopping companies preparing for the General Data Protection Regulation
UK businesses are still under-prepared for the GDPR - and some don't even know what it is
Small organisations are less likely to be ready than large ones
Organisations could be swamped with subject access requests under GDPR, warns IBM's GDPR expert Steve Norledge
PPI claims firms, activists and others could make subject-access requests en masse, warns Norledge
GDPR an opportunity for battered businesses to restore customer trust, argues IBM's Steve Norledge
IBM UK & Ireland GDPR lead Steve Norledge argues that organisations should see GDPR as an opportunity
GDPR four per cent fine won't be 'loaded shotgun fired off left, right and centre' predicts Hounslow Council information manager
ICO will seek to educate rather than fine, says Matthew Kay
Data sovereignty remains biggest enterprise GDPR fear
Cloud worries still prevalent as May 2018 approaches, finds research
'GDPR will be hard for large suppliers like Salesforce' warns expert panel
Large vendors used to handing out boilerplate terms and unused to negotiating contract details will struggle with GDPR, warn CIOs
Government calls for submissions for GDPR derogations
Consultation exercise over "flexibilities" permitted within GDPR
Charities fined £138,000 by ICO for abusing data protection laws to target wealthy donors
Cancer Research UK ranked potential donors based on their wealth
Box to open UK and Frankfurt Box Zones hosted in the IBM cloud
'Grand opening' scheduled for spring
GDPR will drive data privacy culture change, warns ICO head Elizabeth Denham
Data protection and privacy will soon be just good business practice, argues Elizabeth Denham