Gen Digital

NortonLifeLock notifies thousands of users about compromised Password Manager accounts

Threats and Risks

NortonLifeLock notifies thousands of users about compromised Password Manager accounts

Attackers used login details obtained from third-party platforms

clock 16 January 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Royal Mail cyberattack linked to Lockbit gang

13 January 2023 • 2 min read
02

Judge's top tips for entering the Security Excellence Awards

10 January 2023 • 2 min read
03

Royal Mail issues major disruption warning after 'cyber incident'

12 January 2023 • 2 min read
04

Sweden discovers huge deposits of rare earth minerals

16 January 2023 • 2 min read
05

'Old tech and damaged database' to blame for FAA outage

13 January 2023 • 2 min read