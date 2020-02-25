Gemalto
Thales trumps Atos in Gemalto takeover battle
Atos folds after Thales agrees a deal for Gemalto 11 per cent higher than Atos's bid
Gemalto rejects €4.3bn takeover bid from Atos
Smartcard specialist Gemalto gives the thumbs down to Atos' acquisition proposal
Gemalto unveils new IoT module to transform industrial internet
Gemalto wants to transform industrial internet with network-savvy IoT module
Estonian authorities block national ID cards over ROCA smartcard security flaw
Estonia has binned its national ID cards over smartcard security flaws - obliging citizens to get new ones
Banking smart cards vulnerable to cryptographic attack
Gemalto smartcards widely used by banks are being targeted by cyber criminals
Gemalto claims GCHQ encryption key theft did not compromise 3G and 4G networks
Attacks were "sophisticated", but only breached "branch networks" and did not threaten 3G or 4G communications, claims Gemalto
Gemalto: We knew nothing of GCHQ SIM card encryption key theft
SIM card maker admits that it never detected GCHQ hack and the loss of millions of encryption keys
Vodafone, EE and O2 mobile phones believed compromised in GCHQ SIM card hack
Security services stole SIM card encryption keys from maker Gemalto to help hack mobile phone network