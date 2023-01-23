GDPR infringement

WhatsApp fined €5.5m over GDPR breaches

Latest in a series of Meta fines

clock 23 January 2023 • 3 min read
Irish data watchdog fines Instagram €405 million

Irish data watchdog fines Instagram €405 million

It is the second-largest GDPR fine to-date, and deals with Instragram's failure to protect children.

clock 06 September 2022 • 3 min read
Norway fines Grindr £5.5 million for personal data sharing

Norway fines Grindr £5.5 million for personal data sharing

From 2018-2020, users were forced to consent to a new privacy policy to continue using the app - which the Norwegian regulator has ruled as invalid

clock 15 December 2021 • 1 min read

Covid results emails may breach GDPR

Messages from the Department of Health and Social Care contain personally identifiable information, warns Kuan Hon

clock 12 April 2021 • 2 min read

Booking.com fined €475,000 for late reporting of data breach

Travel firm delayed reporting the breach by 22 days, exceeding the 72-hour limit

clock 01 April 2021 • 3 min read

Test and Trace staff told to use personal email accounts to share information

Already under fire for its multi-billion pound cost, the government's Test and Trace programme may also have breached GDPR

clock 11 March 2021 • 2 min read

Government's test-and-trace programme is illegal under GDPR

The government skipped essential data privacy impact assessments in its rush to get the system up and running

clock 20 July 2020 • 4 min read
