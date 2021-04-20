GCHQ
Defence Secretary outlines 2030 vision for British military
Fewer boots on the ground in favour of drones and cyber warfare
Boris Johnson: Britain must build cyber capability to stay ahead of enemies
The PM is due to present a long-term Integrated Review of national security, defence, development and foreign policy to Parliament tomorrow
GCHQ will use AI to combat child abuse and human trafficking
GCHQ has committed to using AI in a 'fair and transparent' way
Government announces National Cyber Force for digital defence
The new unit will be trained to launch cyber attacks against terrorists, criminals, and hostile states
GCHQ begins operation against Russian disinformation on COVID-19 vaccine
GCHQ is using tools that were originally developed to tackle ISIS recruitment in its fight against disinformation
Removing Huawei would cost billions and customers could experience blackouts, BT and Vodafone tell MPs
Telecoms giants urge caution, while Samsung says it's ready to take Huawei's place in the UK's 5G networks
Government set to phase out Huawei from British 5G networks within months, report claims
Huawei will be forced to use 'untrusted' microchips in its equipment due to recent sanctions imposed by the US, intelligence officials claim
NHS rejects Apple-Google API in favour of centralised contact tracing system
Unlike Germany, Switzerland and Estonia, the UK has opted for a server-managed system for tracking Covid-19 infections
UK spy agencies need to adopt AI technology to fight emerging threats, government report suggests
AI technology can help British security community to strengthen efficiency and effectiveness of existing processes
Tracking the threat actors: NCSC's Eleanor Fairford on the evolving threats to the UK's critical infrastructure
'We're seeing ransomware increasingly deployed against utility providers, law enforcement and emergency response units'
Russian search giant Yandex hacked by Western intelligence agencies to spy on developers
Yandex hack occurred between October and November 2018 when Regin malware associated with the NSA was found
Apple, Google and WhatsApp hit out at GCHQ plan to eavesdrop on encrypted communications
GCHQ demand for backdoor key to all encrypted communications criticised by tech giants in open letter
UK intelligence ties with US at risk over government's Huawei 5G networks decision
US security officials warn that there is no safe place for Huawei hardware in 5G networks
UK could ban Huawei from core of 5G networks over 'very shoddy' security
GCHQ's Dr Ian Levy: Huawei is 'engineering like it's back in the year 2000'
GCHQ chief: Britain needs to understand the opportunities and threats from Chinese technology
Jeremy Fleming believes that China's technology challenge is much larger than Huawei's current dispute with the USA
UK plan to build cyber warfare unit to combat online threat posed by Russia, North Korea and Iran
Plan to build cyber-force being held up by political rows over funding, and command and control
EU court rules GCHQ's mass surveillance in breach of human rights
Ruling follows legal challenge by human rights groups
GCHQ's mass surveillance ruled illegal by Investigatory Powers Tribunal
Telecoms companies didn't bother checking whether data demands from GCHQ were lawful
"Give it a go and see what happens" - Russian secret services' approach to foreign cyber attacks
UK Intelligence and Security Committee report claims Russia is "ostentatiously flexing its muscles" online
GCHQ opens accelerator programme to nine new UK startups
Scheme will help new businesses to develop their ideas and secure investment
Now GCHQ voices concerns over Kaspersky's alleged ties to Russian intelligence - and what its software might be doing on your machine
GCHQ concerned over Barclays' Kaspersky home banking giveaway
GCHQ: Cyber threats 'as serious as terrorism'
Putting 'everything' online puts 'everything' at risk
British authorities knew about US plans to arrest Marcus Hutchins
GCHQ allowed Hutchins to fly and be arrested to avoid extradition battle