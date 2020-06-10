Gatwick
BA claims to have resolved the check-in system IT problems that caused around 100 flight cancellations
British Airways has resolved the IT issues that have kept its check-in systems down all day
Gatwick passengers forced to read flight information from white boards after information screens go down
Vodafone claims damaged fibre cable the cause of information systems outage at Gatwick
CIO Interview: Cathal Corcoran, CIO, Gatwick Airport
Corcoran discusses brain scanners, drones, networks refreshes, and using data to sell more whisky
Gatwick Airport CIO outlines how analytics can improve flight delays
Cathal Corcoran, Gatwick Airport CIO, also discusses how data can help to sell more whisky
New digital technologies are 'a challenge' for CIOs
Cathal Corcoran, CIO of Gatwick Airport, explains how CIOs need to get up to speed with new technologies, and argues that there's no real need for the Chief Digital Officer role
'Too many companies are cloud junkies', says Gatwick Airport CIO
CIO explains his strategy is to minimise the number of suppliers, and keep core processes on-premises
Gatwick Airport refreshes its network with HPE
Cathal Corcoran, the airport's CIO, explains why the organisation chose HPE, and what benefits the project has brought to the business
Gatwick Airport looking to bolster security by measuring brain waves
Analysing brain waves allows for faster security checks, but the challenge is making it as accurate in the live environment as it is in the lab, says Gatwick Airport CIO Cathal Corcoran
British Airways rejects claims that cost-cutting India outsourcing was to blame for bank holiday weekend 'global IT outage'
BA blames power surge and failure to restore from back-ups for weekend of travel chaos at Gatwick and Heathrow
How Gatwick Airport gets 95 per cent of travellers through security in five minutes
And from curb to plane in 30 minutes
Heathrow third runway 'like having a dial-up connection to the Internet of Things' says Mayor of London transport adviser
Losing contact with the wider world will adversely affect tech industry, says Daniel Moylan
Gatwick CIO plans to harness big data and make airport 'the Uber of aviation'
Analysis of customer data is leading to new and improved products and services, says Michael Ibbitson
Independent inquiry launched into National Air Traffic Service IT failure
CAA to launch investigation following Friday flight chaos caused by computer coding glitch
Heathrow and Gatwick affected by IT failure closing London airspace - UPDATED
Another IT failure causes flight disruption as London airspace is closed due to an IT glitch