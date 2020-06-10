Gartner
Smartphone sales to rise just three per cent in 2020, but slowdown in 2021 - Gartner
Worldwide sales to grow in 2020 following two per cent decline in 2019
DRAM price crash forces global semiconductor revenues down 12 per cent - but Intel retakes top spot
Memory price crash batters Samsung, Hynix and Micron, enabling Intel to retake top spot as world's biggest semiconductor company
PC sales grow - just a little - on the back of Windows 10 upgrades
Worldwide PC shipments in 2019 nosed past 261 million units, according to Gartner
We need a new type of open source event - here's why
Open source events tend to focus on developers, this needs to change says EnterpriseDB's Jan Karremans
PC sales continue to fall in 2019 with Intel chip shortage blamed
Organisations' Windows 10 migration plans affected, warns IDC, as cessation of extended support for Windows 7 looms
Why AI is starting to play a bigger role in recruitment and HR
The way businesses hire and manage employees is ripe for disruption
PC market recovery goes into reverse due to Intel chip shortage
Worldwide PC sales fall by 4.3 per cent in the fourth quarter as supply issues stymie demand
Do you know about the power of privileged access?
Attackers often target superuser accounts with access to data and systems - how do you protect them?
Falling prices drive RPA adoption, says Gartner
The price for robotic process automation solutions will fall by as much as 15 per cent this year
Quarterly PC sales up for the first time in six years
Both IDC and Gartner concur that PC sales rose strongly in the second quarter
Artificial intelligence will be worth $4 billion to business in four years
The majority of growth will come in the next two years
Global semiconductor industry grew more than 20 per cent in 2017 on strong memory chip and NAND flash demand
Memory chip price spike also helps Samsung overtake Intel in semiconductor revenue, according to Gartner
Worldwide server market's fast growth due to rising costs, says Gartner
Cloud, digital transformation and rising component costs behind big rise in server revenues
'Explosion' in unstructured data is arousing interest and investment in object storage
IBM topped every metric in Gartner's ranking of object-based storage products
Global IT spending to reach $3.7 trillion in 2018 - Gartner
'Loadsamoney' to be spent on IT in 2018 and 2019, according to Gartner
Chief data officers increasingly expected to drive revenues, according to Gartner
More firms are hiring chief data officers, claims Gartner - and expecting them to find new revenue streams from corporate information
Warning over IT industry 'AI washing'
Vendors undermining AI by claiming it's in everything
Vendors shooting themselves in the foot with 'AI washing'
Exaggerating the use of AI in products is creating marketplace confusion, says Gartner
Gartner: IT spending to hit $3.5 trillion in 2017
Software vendors that embrace cloud are enjoying a boom, suggests Gartner
Humans are the weak point in cyber - how do we change that?
The changing business environment has created more opportunities for workers to cause a breach - not always unknowingly
Gartner positions Microsoft as cloud leader in Magic Quadrant
Azure is the only platform challenging AWS
Containers are "core to the fabric of IT" - so let's protect them
Qualys increases visibility and security of Docker container deployments
CIOs need a five-year plan for how AI will impact their business - Gartner
'Smart machines and robots may replace skilled professionals in medicine, law and IT by 2020,' warns Gartner
Spending on devices will rise two per cent to $600bn in 2017 - Gartner
Higher component costs combined with users opting for quality over price will see average selling prices for devices go up