gambling
Are you gambling on cybersecurity?
Cybersecurity is a high stakes game and people aren't aware of the risks, says professional poker player and statistician Liv Boeree
Fighting the growing menace of online gaming and gambling fraud
Fraud is increasingly mobile, cross-border and automated, and providers need new ways to combat it without impacting the user experience. Rebekah Moody, UK Research & Data Lead at ThreatMetrix, gives her analysis
Using big data to build 'a concierge in your pocket': an interview with Genting Casinos UK IT director Chris Ashworth
Chris Ashworth tells Computing how big data, analytics, mobile, cloud and Tibco business intelligence are helping to futureproof the casino group
'We don't want to spook people with Minority Report tech' - Genting Casinos IT chief on data collection v privacy
'If we're going to do things with mobile analytics, it's something we're going to have to tell our customers upfront and ask them if they want that,' Chris Ashworth tells Computing