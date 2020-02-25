galaxy
Banks withdraw fingerprint authentication support on Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones
Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone allows anyone to unlock devices when covered in third-party screen protectors
Samsung shrugs off struggling sales of super-premium smartphones with £1800 Galaxy Fold coming in May
Samsung also first major manufacturer to rush out 5G smartphone with the Galaxy S10 5G
The most luminous galaxy ever discovered is cannibalising at least three of its smaller neighbours, study finds
The galaxy radiates at 350 trillion times the luminosity of the Sun
Life in other 'multiverses' may be common despite abundance of dark matter, suggest physicists
Multiverse theorists claim that dark matter has only a 'modest impact' on the creation of stars, planets and life
Gaia mission's second data batch offers "richest star map" of galaxy ever created
High-precision measurements of nearly 1.7 billion stars made by Gaia space observatory
Scientists use the Hubble Telescope to track down the most distant star
The star could enable scientists to answer more questions about the universe
Scientists use Hubble Space Telescope to discover 'relic galaxy'
Scientists discover what they believe may be one of the universe's oldest galaxies
Samsung begins production of second-gen 10nm low-power SOCs that could be used in new Samsung Galaxy smartphone
Samsung ramps up production of 10nm low-power plus (LPP) systems-on-a-chip
Samsung rolls out Bixby voice assistant to UK Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones
Bixby Voice assistant launches in UK - just one day before Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 launch
Samsung Galaxy S8 WON'T ship with Bixby voice assistant
Samsung launches Galaxy S8 sporting 10nm Exynos 9 microprocessor and 18:9 QHD+ display
As long as it doesn't go up in flames, the Galaxy S8 should salve Samsung's reputation
Samsung's Bixby assistant to debut on the Galaxy S8 launched next week
Samsung's to unveil rival to Siri (and Amazon's Alexa, and Google's Assistant) next week
Battle of the high-end smartphones: Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7
Samsung's new flagship is coming at the end of the month. But will it be good enough to take on the iPhone 7?
Best smartphone cameras: OnePlus 3, Huawei P9 and Galaxy S7
Which smartphone has the best camera for you needs?
OnePlus 3 vs HTC 10 vs Galaxy S7 Edge vs LG G5 vs Huawei P9
Battle of the 2016 Android smartphones
Best cheap smartphones under £200
Our pick of 2016's best budget smartphones for under £200
VR needs better hardware and a software ecosystem to evolve beyond its niche
HTC Vive and Oculus Rift lead the way, but embedded tech will truly transform VR
Windows Mobile sales dive as Android and Apple make further gains in smartphone market
Microsoft struggles to tempt mobile users, but Huawei has bumper Q3
Best smartphones 2015: iPhone 6S, OnePlus X and Nexus 6P
We count down the most exciting mobiles hitting or already on the shelves this year
Google's week: AI in Gmail, Lollipop shunned by Samsung, and a fine in Brazil
Search firm also pushed out Android M Developer Preview 2 to Nexus devices
Samsung overtakes Apple in global smartphone shipments
Galaxy S6 sales helped Samsung regain its leading position in the global smartphone market
Galaxy S6 vs iPhone 6 vs One M9
We see whether Samsung's, Apple's or HTC's flagship smartphone is most deserving of your attention
Galaxy S6 vs HTC One M9
We pit the Samsung and HTC flagships against one another