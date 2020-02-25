Gabe Newell
Valve to create new games, says co-founder Gabe Newell
Newell also says that PUBG is the third most successful game ever on Steam
Microsoft launches Windows 10 - world rejoices etc
No surprises in store, but much relief all round
Valve's Steam Box details to be revealed next week
Linux-based games console represents biggest crack yet in Windows operating system hegemony
Valve takes another step forward with Steam for Linux
Linux-based gaming platform opened up for beta registration
Impending Windows 8 'catastrophe' behind $3bn game maker's shift to Linux
Windows 8 will drive out 'some of the top-tier PC/OEMs… margins will be destroyed' - Valve CEO